Cooking Dance Inventor Lil B Gets His Own Real Live Cooking Show

Lil B, the inventor of the “Cooking Dance” among other curses and blessings from the BasedGod side of things, will now add the title of television host to his duties. The Bay Area rapper will star in his own cooking show titled, Food Makes Me Happy With Lil B, which debuts today (Dec. 9) on YouTube and Facebook.

In a chat with FADER, show co-creator Colin Tiley, who filmed some of Lil B’s early videos, says that the rapper will learn from a series of notable chefs on how to properly cook food. According to Tiley, Lil B isn’t much of a chef himself in the kitchen, excellent dance moves aside, and said his unique personality contrasting with his guests will be the draw.

FADER writes:

“One thing I always wanted to do with Lil B was make a show,” Colin Tilley told The FADER over the phone. “It made so much sense to create a cooking show based around his personality and him learning how to cook. He has so much to say and has such a different outlook on life.”

Tilley added that, despite the fact that he’s known as the creator of the “cooking dance,” Lil B doesn’t spend much time in the kitchen. “B doesn’t really do much cooking,” Tilley said. “So it was fun to see him really learn and contrast his personality with all these different chefs. B is just such a character. He’s one of the funniest people to be around. The term “rare” really does capture that.”

Watch the trailer for Food Makes Me Happy below. Check AwesomenessTV’s YouTube channel and their Facebook page for updates.

