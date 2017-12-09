Laila Ali Gives Props To Colin Kaepernick For SI Award Named After Her Dad

Lalia Ali, the daughter of late boxing legend Muhammad Ali, praised Colin Kaepernick for receiving the Sports Illustrated award named after her father. As reported exclusively by TMZ, Ali stopped short of comparing the free agent quarterback to her father after being pressed on the matter but did so respectfully.

TMZ reports:

FYI, the winner of the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award is selected by representatives of Sports Illustrated and the Ali family to “honor a figure who embodies the ideals of sportsmanship, leadership and philanthropy and has used sports as a platform for changing the world.”

“Isn’t that wonderful?” Laila told TMZ Sports when asked about Colin … “He has my 100% stamp of approval.”

We then said, “People are calling him the modern day Muhammad Ali. Do you agree?”

She kinda gave us a look … and said, “I think it’s good he got the award though.”

Laila Ali

