Chance The Rapper Becomes Chance The Weatherman

Chance The Rapper has shown and proven that he can do almost anything he puts his mind to. The rapper, singer, and television host can now add the title of weatherman to his growing list of duties.

Huffington Post reports:

Chicago native Chance the Rapper paid homage to his hometown by acting as the local weatherman on Friday morning.

The 24-year-old made his first appearance as a forecaster on WGN 9 during the 15th annual WGN Morning News Toy Drive after the station’s usual weatherman, Paul Konrad, gave him a few tips:

“My advice: I’ve been doing this for 20 years,” Konrad said. “All you have to do is really just smile, be relatively sexy, just read some numbers and you’re good to go.”

“I’ll try to do both of those,” responded Chance, before rattling off temperatures like a pro.

Funny stuff.

Check out Chance The Weatherman, excuse us, Chance The Rapper in the clip below. And salute to Chance for the toy drive and his continued efforts with SocialWorks.

Watch @chancetherapper try his hand as a WGN weatherman. Annnnnnd, you’re hired. pic.twitter.com/Xx063VhnxK — WGNMorningNews (@WGNMorningNews) December 8, 2017

Maybe we should start calling him Chance the Meteorologist… ?

Or not. Here's your morning forecast from @chancetherapper ! #ChicagosVeryOwn #WGNToyDrive pic.twitter.com/yNu6Xw9CA7 — WGNMorningNews (@WGNMorningNews) December 8, 2017

Photo: Getty