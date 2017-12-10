Fans Went Crazy Over Nas Calling Nicki Minaj Queen Of New York & Hip-Hop

Nas has once again got the rumor mill churning at a high rate after he shared a pair of Instagram posts shouting out suspected boo piece Nicki Minaj for her 35th birthday on Friday (Dec. 8). The Queensbridge veteran named Minaj the “Queen of New York” and Hip-Hop, and folks have had plenty to say about it the past day.

The rapper born Nasir Jones wrote in the post, “Queens Get The MFkN Money! Happy Birthday To The QUEEN OF NY / HIP HOP” with a photo of Minaj from her advertisement to host the 2014 MTV European Music Awards.

The following post was a clip of Minaj’s verse from the remix of Lil Uzi Vert’s “The Way Life Goes” with the caption “BDAY VIBES.”

While the union between the Queens rappers hasn’t been declared official, speculation has been running high all year and the normally reclusive Nas has been quite open in throwing what are assumed to be affectionate lobs via social media.

The opinions of fans varied from congratulations to criticism via Instagram, much of that remained the same via Twitter. We’ve collected a handful of the responses below and on the following pages.

Queens Get The MFkN Money! Happy Birthday To The QUEEN OF NY / HIP HOP @nickiminaj A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Dec 8, 2017 at 4:36pm PST

BDAY VIBES A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Dec 8, 2017 at 7:16pm PST

Imagine being a female rapper from NY making a diss record over Nas’s Ether beat to diss Nicki Minaj, just for Nas to call Nicki the Queen of NY. I can’t relate. — carson. (@CarsonZolanski) December 9, 2017

Interwebs: Nas called Nicki Minaj the Queen of NY. Y'all mad 😝 Me: she from NY? pic.twitter.com/jSRA8dJD2L — HolidAy-Jay (@AJAYNY) December 9, 2017

Nas said Nicki the Queen of NY…i stan pic.twitter.com/ZClkanZ4ia — ninja (@kenizzlmynizzl) December 9, 2017

