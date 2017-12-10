Home > News

Barack Obama Has Most Liked Tweet Of 2017 Because Of Course

Barack Obama's tweet game is still A1.

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 15 hours ago
Barack Obama brought style and grace to the office of the President of the United States, and he continues to be a class act. Case in point, one of Obama’s tweets is the most liked tweet of 2017. 

The message in question was sent in response to the protests in Charlottesville that left one woman dead at the hands of white supremacists. Ya know, the group Trump says has “fine people.”

As previously reported, the tweet features a quote from Nelson Mandela along with a photo of Obama and some cute kids straight out of a Benetton ad.

So far, the tweet has 1.7M retweets and 4.6M likes.

