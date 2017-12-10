The Absolute Best Soft-Voiced Terrence Howard Memes Mayne

Terrence Howard is always fodder for a good meme. But in the last couple of days the jokes have been flying with the Empire actor’s face being used to hilarious effect on these Internets.

The roots of the meme trace back to Jamie Foxx’s old joke about how Terrence Howard is a great actor, but he sure keeps his same voice for every character. That, and his “mans” sounds a whole lot like “mayne.”

#NeverForget when Jaime Foxx ETHERED Terrence Howard whole existence on big boy pic.twitter.com/a0PjlSNKta — Harold Crick (@_qualeman91) December 7, 2017

You know it’s real when Terrence Howard himself got involved.

Let’s get to the jokes.

Peep the best of the best below

“How come he don’t want me mayne!” pic.twitter.com/sSkEF0rnE7 — Terrence Mayne (@MemesMayne) December 9, 2017

These doves outchea crinee mayne pic.twitter.com/eON9MiJcWv — DA KILLA DON (@realDonFigueroa) December 9, 2017

Mayne's not hot, mayne pic.twitter.com/urNYWBURcf — Burnt Chicken Nugget (@bongi_makhubu) December 10, 2017

My mayne is my mayne is your mayne Her this her mayne too pic.twitter.com/NzDqCFfq9Y — The Last Top (@JUSLIKEMIKE863) December 9, 2017

—

Photo: WENN.com

