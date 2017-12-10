The Absolute Best Soft-Voiced Terrence Howard Memes Mayne

Terrence Howard is always fodder for a good meme. But in the last couple of days the jokes have been flying with the Empire actor’s face being used to hilarious effect on these Internets.
The roots of the meme trace back to Jamie Foxx’s old joke about how Terrence Howard is a great actor, but he sure keeps his same voice for every character. That, and his “mans” sounds a whole lot like “mayne.”
You know it’s real when Terrence Howard himself got involved.
Let’s get to the jokes.
Peep the best of the best below and on the flip. We still can’t believe Twitter is free.
