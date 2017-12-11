Home > News

Women Who Accused President Trump Of Sexual Misconduct Band Together

The women are calling on Congress to investigate their claims.

Written By D.L. Chandler

Posted 6 hours ago
President Donald Trump has been defiant in his denial that he has engaged in sexual misconduct despite allegations from over a dozen women who claim otherwise. The women will gather Monday (Dec. 11) for a press conference to demand that Congress launch an investigation into the allegations.

As posted by CBS News’ Twitter account Sunday night (Dec. 10), the press conference is slated for a 10:30 AM ET start and will be hosted by Brave New Films, a company that recently released a documentary on the allegations swirling about Trump. The New York media event will feature the 16 of the women featured in the film 16 Women and Donald Trump, joining together for the first time in a public demand for accountability.

The tweet from CBS was shared over 11,000 times and liked over 19,000 times, signaling the public support of this stance against the president. The White House has continually stated that the accusers are issuing false claims with Trump backing that stance in his usual gruff manner.

Photo: Getty

congress , Donald Trump , newsletter , president donald trump

