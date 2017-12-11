Golden Krust Workers File Lawsuit Days After CEO’s Suicide

It didn’t take long for Golden Krust workers to sue. A lawsuit was filed just days after the CEO committed suicide.

Reportedly, Golden Krust owner Lowell Hawthorne killed himself in the company’s Bronx factory due to tax issues.

Now a pair of employees, William Anderson and Sixto Ramirez, are suing the company over wages. The New York Daily News reports that Anderson and Ramirez’s lawsuit claims workers were routinely shorted on overtime pay.

At the time of his death, Hawthorne reportedly owed over $150,000 in New York City taxes and was facing a separate lawsuit over an overtime dispute.

A vigil was held outside of a Bronx Golden Krust, its very first location, to honor Hawthorne on Saturday (Dec. 9). Another candlelight vigil was held at the same time in his native Jamaica.

Celebrating The Life of Lowell Fitzgerald Hawthorne. See below for details. #OurHero pic.twitter.com/8Xk5Z7Wx9K — Golden Krust Bakery (@GoldenKrustBkry) December 7, 2017

