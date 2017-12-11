FX’s ‘Atlanta’ Cast Member Teases Season 2 Release Date, Causes Confusion

As fans remain patient for season 2 of FX’s Atlanta, they have been thrown a curve ball in terms of a return date by one of the cast members.

On Sunday, December 10, Lakeith Stanfield took to Instagram and shared a photo of the cast dipped in Greek fraternity / sorority inspired coach jackets. The quote though had faithful viewers in their feelings. “Don’t call It Season 2. Tis ‘Robbin Season’ ❄️ 🍴”

Don’t call I️t Season 2. Tis ‘Robbin Season’ ❄️ 🍴 A post shared by 🐒 (@lakeithstanfield3) on Dec 10, 2017 at 8:17am PST

The Get Out actor took the liberty to change the expected return from February 2018 to April 2018 to December 2018 and even January 2019. Currently, there is no dating at all on the Instagram post. To add even more sauce on the jig, the cast jackets have “Fall 17 S2” printed on the sleeves.

Sigh.

Originally debuting in 2016, Atlanta has enjoyed rave reviews and secured a cult following. The series was expected to come back in 2017 but was delayed due to Donald Glover’s ever-flourishing schedule. Most recently Childish Gambino secured the lead role of Lando Calrissian in the upcoming movie Solo: A Star Wars Story.

More photos of the cast flexing on the flip.

Photo: WENN.com

