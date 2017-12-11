Longtime Manager Of Rick Ross Black Bo Has Died

Longtime manager and right-hand man to Rick Ross Black Bo has died. The Maybach Music Group boss announced the passing during an Art Basel party in Miami over the weekend, with Wale and French Montana both pouring out their hearts on social media over the loss.
According to Drill King, Rick Ross spoke to the crowd at a Maxim party on Friday (Dec. 8) and offered a heartfelt message dedicated to the memory of Black Bo.
“This is an extremely sexy party,” Ross said ahead of performing his breakout hit, “Hustlin’.” “I know my dog Black would’ve loved to be here. Come on let me rap for my dog Black one time.”
Wale posted a photo of Black Bo and added an array of thoughts dripping with emotion as he shared that Black Bo truly made him feel like he belonged to the MMG family. Black Bo’s son also took to social media, using Twitter to salute his father. French Montana posted a photo where he was flanked by Black Bo and Drake with his own message of condolences.
Black Bo was 56.
As the tears begin to chase each other down my face .. I️ try to combat the sadness of this new reality with the indelible memories u gave us. It still doesn’t seem real.. it can’t be real! WHY is it real? Absolutely None of us have to try to think of the selflessness the genuine compassion and absolute loyalty for your friends you demonstrated daily.. no sir, because those things are synonymous with your face. Those things are synonymous with your name. Those things… synonymous wit the very thought of you comrade . My heart hurts so much . I’m wondering if I’ll ever need it again .. The world ,the label ..,shit EVERYBODY knows I’m a mess . I’m flawed I’m flawed I’m flawed and maybe I️ don’t even belong . Maybe I️ never did. BUT because of you ,the insecurities and self doubt became as insignificant As these tears in a hurricane. At this very moment I’m writing off instinct . The pain the sorrow the mourning is inevitable. But I️ could take 14 forevers and still never find the words that illustrate how much we love you . How much I️ love you .how much I️ need you. Your wisdom , composure an ear to listen a shoulder to cry on all things we foolishly tend to take for granted . May God be with your family and friends . I️ Love u OG .. you will forever be in our hearts. And I️ will cherish every piece of advice you gave 🙏🏾Black 🙏🏾
