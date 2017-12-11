Longtime Manager Of Rick Ross Black Bo Has Died

Longtime manager and right-hand man to Rick Ross Black Bo has died. The Maybach Music Group boss announced the passing during an Art Basel party in Miami over the weekend, with Wale and French Montana both pouring out their hearts on social media over the loss.

According to Drill King, Rick Ross spoke to the crowd at a Maxim party on Friday (Dec. 8) and offered a heartfelt message dedicated to the memory of Black Bo.

“This is an extremely sexy party,” Ross said ahead of performing his breakout hit, “Hustlin’.” “I know my dog Black would’ve loved to be here. Come on let me rap for my dog Black one time.”

Wale posted a photo of Black Bo and added an array of thoughts dripping with emotion as he shared that Black Bo truly made him feel like he belonged to the MMG family. Black Bo’s son also took to social media, using Twitter to salute his father. French Montana posted a photo where he was flanked by Black Bo and Drake with his own message of condolences.

Black Bo was 56.

Love u my nigga ! Ya name hold weight enough but we go keep it going! Rip pops @BlackBoMaybach pic.twitter.com/KFU0oXfDqE — Lil BlackBo (@MoneyMurch) December 9, 2017

Photo: Getty