J.R. Smith Trolls Stephen A. Smith With ‘Ugly Sweater Hoodies’

Stephen A. Smith recently jumped out the window when he tried to critique J.R. Smith’s choice of rocking a hoodie while on the bench. The Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard now is blatantly trolling the sports analyst with his new line of Ugly Sweater hoodies.

Stephen A. Smith spewed some nonsense about the look reminding white people of Trayvon Martin, for which he was summarily dismissed by most people with sense.

As for the hoodies, besides the festive color, they also feature the NBA star’s branding and a message of “Merry Swishmas.”

TMZ Sports reports that Smith will be selling his hoodies via Fresh Brewed Tees. Reportedly, Smith will wear the ugly sweater hoodie on Thursday when the Cav plays the Lakers.

The hoodies do look atrocious, though. But, we likes.

Photo: TMZ Sports/Fresh Brewed Tees