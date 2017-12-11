Black Stars Support Bullying Victim Keaton Jones, But That Confederate Flag Though

Keaton Jones, a middle school student in Knoxville, Tennessee, became a viral sensation after a video uploaded to Facebook by his mother detailed his struggle with bullying. Celebrities rallied around the boy with offers of gifts and even mixed martial arts training from UFC stars, but fans are wondering if Black celebrities took notice of Jones’ mother and the suspicion she might be racist.
The list of stars who have shown support to Jones range from the likes of Justin Bieber, Chris Evans from Captain American/Avengers fame, and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.
Black celebs such as Rihanna, Cardi B, Jemele Hill, UFC Light Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, T.I., and dozens more have all take to social media to show their support for Jones after the video of him crying about being teased in school hit the public. The video has been viewed over 22 million times, thus sparking the strong sentiment.
But when photos of the Jones family waving American and Confederate flags began to surface, some began to wonder if the support would waver. Cleveland Cavaliers’ player J.R. Smith told one fan it didn’t matter to him and he’s focused on calling out the bullying and nothing more.
We’ve gathered some of the chatter online surrounding the support for young Keaton Jones, including the posts of support from Black stars, below and on the following pages.
Who ever goes to this boy school ,If you pick on him you not even a bully YOU A STRAIGHT UP PUSSY ASS PUNK ASS BITCH .Like how you pick on somebody who can’t defend them self ? THATS NOT GANGSTA ! If you a parent or somebody big sis or big bro show your kids this video and show them why they should not bully others !!😡😡😡 👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽
To answer your question Lil man… bullies are just cowards who are too weak to address the hurt,pain,&unhappiness in their own miserable lives so they take it out on great people like YOU!!! Just know that YOU ARE GREAT!!! Your differences make you the shit!!! Don't ever let anyone make you feel anything else. When it's all said & done… FU*K THEM!!!! You've got friends in US!!! Don't let their unhappiness get to you. Time has a way of showing bullies how shitty their lives really are. Just remember ALL THE THINGS THEY PICK ON YOU ABOUT MAKE YOU THE SHIT!!!! You're perfect just as you are. FU*K em!!!! Hit me if u need me Lil bro. #Salute
But wait! While questions remain about Jones’ mother, his sister does appear to very much Anti-Trump so maybe there’s hope.
—
Photo: screen cap/Facebook