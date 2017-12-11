Black Stars Support Bullying Victim Keaton Jones, But That Confederate Flag Though

Keaton Jones, a middle school student in Knoxville, Tennessee, became a viral sensation after a video uploaded to Facebook by his mother detailed his struggle with bullying. Celebrities rallied around the boy with offers of gifts and even mixed martial arts training from UFC stars, but fans are wondering if Black celebrities took notice of Jones’ mother and the suspicion she might be racist.

The list of stars who have shown support to Jones range from the likes of Justin Bieber, Chris Evans from Captain American/Avengers fame, and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

Black celebs such as Rihanna, Cardi B, Jemele Hill, UFC Light Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, T.I., and dozens more have all take to social media to show their support for Jones after the video of him crying about being teased in school hit the public. The video has been viewed over 22 million times, thus sparking the strong sentiment.

But when photos of the Jones family waving American and Confederate flags began to surface, some began to wonder if the support would waver. Cleveland Cavaliers’ player J.R. Smith told one fan it didn’t matter to him and he’s focused on calling out the bullying and nothing more.

We’ve gathered some of the chatter online surrounding the support for young Keaton Jones, including the posts of support from Black stars, below and on the following pages.

#KeatonJones Hero!!! Thank you young KING for inspiring us all who have been in your shoes at any capacity! If you have, or currently are going through any form of bullying, my heart and my prayers go out to you! Bullies…y'all corny! A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 11, 2017 at 4:36am PST

Who ever goes to this boy school ,If you pick on him you not even a bully YOU A STRAIGHT UP PUSSY ASS PUNK ASS BITCH .Like how you pick on somebody who can’t defend them self ? THATS NOT GANGSTA ! If you a parent or somebody big sis or big bro show your kids this video and show them why they should not bully others !!😡😡😡 👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽 A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Dec 9, 2017 at 11:28pm PST

Hey Keaton, unfortunately you aren't alone. A lot of kids are bullied, but they will be so uplifted by your courage. You're a hero, young man. You are treasured and valued. Let me know if you'd ever like to visit ESPN. You can be my special guest. https://t.co/N8mkUTYnEy — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 11, 2017

Damn right! Bullies are straight up wack, corny, cowards, chumps, etc, etc! Keaton keep your head up buddy and push forward! You're the best https://t.co/pqDgay77l9 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 11, 2017

That viral video of #KeatonJones talking about being bullied is heartbreaking, and I feel sympathetic towards that child.

But his mom, Kimberly on the other hand, is a suspected racist who makes very problematic posts bullying Black protesters #TheIrony pic.twitter.com/NUhidunP8z — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) December 11, 2017

But wait! While questions remain about Jones’ mother, his sister does appear to very much Anti-Trump so maybe there’s hope.

So that Keaton Jones kid that was bullied mom is a racist but his sister cool 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/yNQA5tRKWB — ☬ (@ZuZingh) December 11, 2017

