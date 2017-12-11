Home > News

Black Stars Support Bullying Victim Keaton Jones, But That Confederate Flag Though

Fans took notice that the mom of the bullied student is a suspected racist who reps the Confederate flag.

Written By D.L. Chandler

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Keaton Jones, a middle school student in Knoxville, Tennessee, became a viral sensation after a video uploaded to Facebook by his mother detailed his struggle with bullying. Celebrities rallied around the boy with offers of gifts and even mixed martial arts training from UFC stars, but fans are wondering if Black celebrities took notice of Jones’ mother and the suspicion she might be racist.

The list of stars who have shown support to Jones range from the likes of Justin Bieber, Chris Evans from Captain American/Avengers fame, and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

Black celebs such as Rihanna, Cardi B,  Jemele Hill, UFC Light Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, T.I., and dozens more have all take to social media to show their support for Jones after the video of him crying about being teased in school hit the public. The video has been viewed over 22 million times, thus sparking the strong sentiment.

But when photos of the Jones family waving American and Confederate flags began to surface, some began to wonder if the support would waver. Cleveland Cavaliers’ player J.R. Smith told one fan it didn’t matter to him and he’s focused on calling out the bullying and nothing more.

We’ve gathered some of the chatter online surrounding the support for young Keaton Jones, including the posts of support from Black stars, below and on the following pages.

But wait! While questions remain about Jones’ mother, his sister does appear to very much Anti-Trump so maybe there’s hope.

Photo: screen cap/Facebook

bullying , confederate flag , newsletter , racism in America

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
comments – Add Yours
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now