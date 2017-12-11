Home > News

WATCH: SZA Performed “Love Galore” On ‘Saturday Night Live’

In 2017 SZA has seen her star rise beyond a lot of peoples expectations thanks to her breakout album CNTRL and this past weekend the St. Louis singer continued her winning streak with an applause-worthy performance on Saturday Night Live.

Singing some soul moving renditions of “The Weekend” and “Love Galore” SZA almost certainly gained new fans over the weekend while giving her fans in attendance more reason to love her. We can’t believe Jay-Z ever thought she’d end up being a fluke.

Check out the performances from the Grammy nominated artist below and on the flip.

