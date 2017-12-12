WATCH: Lil B Debuts ‘Food Makes Me Happy’ Cooking Show

Lil B not only has a passion self expression but apparently for eating as well. The first episode of his cooking show Food Makes Me Happy is here.

In what seems to be a nod to the 90’s programming (think Pee-Wee’s Playhouse) the online series is full of playful sound and visual effects. In the first installment the Bay Area native goes paleo diet friendly with a mango tart recipe.

Joined by chef Mary Shenouda, the “Wonton Soup” rapper keeps the conversation lively with questions that either results in insightful information being shared or very awkward moments. We still can’t figure out why he chooses to eat in a corner though.

Regardless of the Based behavior the end result looks very appetizing. He invites food critics The Chonga Girls for their official review. You can view the episode in full below.

—

Photo: Getty