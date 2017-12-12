Keaton Jones Finesse In Full Effect, GoFundMe Pages Suspended

It appears that the viral video featuring Keaton Jones and the nationwide attention it garnered is now part of an alleged finesse job if recent developments are to be believed. According to TMZ, two GoFundMe pages devoted to the bullied middle schooler have been suspended after raising thousands of dollars far and wide.

TMZ reports:

GoFundMe tells us the page labeled “Stand Up for Keaton,” which was opened 2 days ago, is no longer accepting donations. Since Keaton’s anti-bullying message went viral over the weekend, the page has pulled in $58,249 in donations … however the guy who started it is putting the charity on hold. GoFundMe says it needs to contact Keaton’s mom, Kimberly Jones, to ensure she’s the beneficiary … since the guy who started the page doesn’t know her. So far, the company’s been unable to reach her.

There was a second GoFundMe page, purportedly started by Kimberly herself which solicited money for Keaton’s Christmas gifts. Sources close to the situation tell us that was immediately shut down by GoFundMe due to fraud concerns — namely, whether it was really started by Kimberly.

Naturally, the reaction on social media in light of this story coming out have some concerns. Adding to this, Jones’ mother was documented as posting some questionable online content that signified the family might be expressing racist rhetoric masked as patriotism.

What we’re wondering is why didn’t the death of Ashawnty Davis get this kind of attention from the celebrity masses? We’ve got our thoughts but we’ll let the reaction on Twitter that we’ve collected carry us through.

Keaton: so I’m still going to all of those events right? America: pic.twitter.com/pQQ2Fh1reY — Isabella Hugley (@IsabellaHugley) December 11, 2017

Keaton mama basically pulled a Fyre Festival lmao — Elaquent.™ (@Elaquent) December 11, 2017

While everyone is tweeting about Keaton, I just want to remind y'all that Ashawnty Davis & Rosalie Avila just committed suicide bc of bullying. The Keaton drama/scam is crazy but let's continue to stand against bullying. pic.twitter.com/82zXZtgfdC — Daya🎄🦄 (@Cam_Mixer) December 11, 2017

Wikipedia has been asking for money for years. They’re looking at these Keaton donations like pic.twitter.com/FoyKVw5Uoe — AC (@ac__lang) December 11, 2017

"keaton is a young kid who gets bullied at school" "keaton and his family are also racist-pic.twitter.com/mYcuqRmOVy — NC 🎄☃️ (@NCommentarys) December 11, 2017

Photo: screen cap/Facebook

