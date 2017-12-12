Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans & Ike Taylor Suspended By NFL Network After Sexual Harassment Claims

Former NFL players and current NFL Network analysts Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans and Ike Taylor were named in a lawsuit alleging that they sexually harassed and assaulted a former employee ahead. Former player and analyst for the network Donovan McNabb was also named in the suit along with former executive at the network Eric Weinberger.

ESPN reports:

The trio of analysts, all former NFL players, were named in a lawsuit by former NFL Network employee Jami Cantor, who worked as a wardrobe stylist with the company from 2006 until her October 2016 dismissal.

Former NFL Network executive Eric Weinberger and former NFL Network analyst Donovan McNabb also are named in the lawsuit. McNabb currently works for ESPN as a radio host.

An ESPN spokesman had no comment, saying the company had just learned of the allegations.

Weinberger, now president of The Ringer, has been placed on indefinite leave by the company.

The network adds that Faulk groped and fondled Cantor, while the other men sent text messages to her. Cantor worked for the network from 2006 to 2016 and initially filed a wrongful termination suit this past October.

