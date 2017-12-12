Donald Trump Sexually Harassed Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand On Twitter?

Donald Trump thinks women are special. So special that the Pedophile Endorser pretty much sexually harassed New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on Twitter this morning (Dec. 12).

Yesterday, Gillibrand said Trump should resign due to the multitude of women who have accused him of sexual assault. This led to Cheeto tweeting through it, disgustingly.

“Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!,” he tweeted.

The “and would do anything for them” seems like Chump is insinuating sexual favors. Expect his flunkees to say that isn’t the case, but it is. Just check his damn track record before you go caping for him.

Just another stain on the Office of the POTUS aka it’s Tuesday.

Gillibrand came back swinging, though.

You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017

—

Photo: Getty