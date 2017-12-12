Beyoncé Deads Struggle Beer Company’s Bïeryoncé Brew

A Brooklyn beer company tried it recently after it released a brew inspired by Beyoncé and made a play on the Houston superstar’s name. Lineup Brewing’s Bïeryoncé was slapped with the good cease and desist from Queen Bey‘s legal team although the beer is still for sale until supplies end.

Pitchfork reports:

Owner Katarina Martinez said she was inspired to brew it after she missed one of Beyoncé’s concerts despite having tickets. “As a Hispanic, female run business, I am very inspired by her so I thought I’d pay homage,” Martinez told Pitchfork. “We’re disappointed she didn’t take it as a compliment, but oh well. It was fun while it lasted!” The one-time batch is available in New York while supplies last. Pitchfork has reached out to Beyoncé’s representatives for comment.

How would anyone in 2017 think they could slide pass using the name of one of music’s biggest stars and not get hit with the full stop?

If any of our readers cops a can, sound off in the comments sections to tell us how it was.

🤫 *shh* did you guys know we’re having our first can release next week? #bïeryoncé A post shared by Lineup Brewing (@lineupbrewing) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:57am PST

Beyoncé has inspired a new German-style beer entitled Bïeryoncé! Check it out here: https://t.co/CrHnYBZWuj! pic.twitter.com/2evyng5EdE — Beyoncé | FOTP (@FOTPBeyonceNews) December 8, 2017

—

Photo: Getty