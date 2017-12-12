Home > News

Migos Cast Joe Budden & DJ Akademiks Lookalikes For “Ice Tray” Video

Migos are taking their "Ice Tray" diss of Joe Budden to a visual level. 

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 7 hours ago
Quavo and the Migos are taking their beef with Joe Budden seriously, at least comedy-wise. The Atlanta rappers have cast a Joe Budden lookalike for their “Ice Tray” video. 

Not stopping there, the clip will also feature doppelgangers of Budden’s Everyday Struggle castmates DJ Akademiks and Nadeska Alexis, too.

You may recall “Ice Tray” is the track off Control the Streets, Vol. 1 that features Joe Budden slander.

Karen Civil shared a picture from the set. Good Lord, that sign reads “Old Rappers Struggling.” [dead]

Akademiks already reacted, and Lord look at the replies. Don’t expect Joe Budden to go down without a retort sometime or later, though.

Photo: Twitter/@KarenCivil

Joe Budden , Migos

