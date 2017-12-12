Migos Cast Joe Budden & DJ Akademiks Lookalikes For “Ice Tray” Video

Quavo and the Migos are taking their beef with Joe Budden seriously, at least comedy-wise. The Atlanta rappers have cast a Joe Budden lookalike for their “Ice Tray” video.
Not stopping there, the clip will also feature doppelgangers of Budden’s Everyday Struggle castmates DJ Akademiks and Nadeska Alexis, too.
You may recall “Ice Tray” is the track off Control the Streets, Vol. 1 that features Joe Budden slander.
Karen Civil shared a picture from the set. Good Lord, that sign reads “Old Rappers Struggling.” [dead]
Akademiks already reacted, and Lord look at the replies. Don’t expect Joe Budden to go down without a retort sometime or later, though.
