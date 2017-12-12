Clink Clink: Oscar Pistorius aka Lil Tink Tink Caught A Prison Fade

Things aren’t going well for Oscar Pistorius as he serves a 13-year prison sentence for murdering his girlfriend—accidently, he swears. Seems like Lil Tink Tink caught a fade in the clink clink over a phone.

Reports TMZ:

“Ex-Olympic sprinter (turned convicted killer) Oscar Pistorius was involved in a prison fight in the South African penitentiary where he’s locked up … officials confirm.

The Blade Runner — who’s serving a 13 year prison term for the 2013 shooting death of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp — got into the scrap on Dec. 6th.

Prison officials say Pistorius and another inmate fought “over the use of a public phone in the special care unit.”

Pistorius only suffered a bruise. No word on the other inmate.”

Phone check!

Recently, Pistorius’ sentence was doubled. Oh well.

Photo: WENN.com