Home > News

Clink Clink: Oscar Pistorius aka Lil Tink Tink Caught A Prison Fade

Oscar Pistorius got phone checked in the bing?

Written By Robert Longfellow

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

Things aren’t going well for Oscar Pistorius as he serves a 13-year prison sentence for murdering his girlfriend—accidently, he swears. Seems like Lil Tink Tink caught a fade in the clink clink over a phone. 

Reports TMZ:

“Ex-Olympic sprinter (turned convicted killer) Oscar Pistorius was involved in a prison fight in the South African penitentiary where he’s locked up … officials confirm. 

The Blade Runner — who’s serving a 13 year prison term for the 2013 shooting death of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp — got into the scrap on Dec. 6th. 

Prison officials say Pistorius and another inmate fought “over the use of a public phone in the special care unit.”

Pistorius only suffered a bruise. No word on the other inmate.”

Phone check!

Recently, Pistorius’ sentence was doubled. Oh well.

Photo: WENN.com

oscar pistorius

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
comments – Add Yours
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE