The Black Panther international trailer offers some more unseen footage to whet your appetite for Wakanda Day. That’s February 16, 2018, when the movie finally hits theaters, tell a friend.

We get some of the same action seen in the previous trailer along with a bit more dialogue from Michael B. Jordan’s character, Warmonger.

He’s trying to come for the king’s neck, but T’Challa ain’t having it.

Watch the Black Panther international trailer below.

[H/T io9]

—

Photo: Marvel Studios