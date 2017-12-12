Home > News

WATCH: The ‘Black Panther’ International Trailer

The Black Panther international trailer offers some more unseen footage to whet your appetite for Wakanda Day.

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 7 hours ago
We get some of the same action seen in the previous trailer along with a bit more dialogue from Michael B. Jordan's character, Warmonger.

He's trying to come for the king's neck, but T'Challa ain't having it. 

We get some of the same action seen in the previous trailer along with a bit more dialogue from Michael B. Jordan’s character, Warmonger.

He’s trying to come for the king’s neck, but T’Challa ain’t having it.

Watch the Black Panther international trailer below.

[H/T io9]

Photo: Marvel Studios

Black Panther

