‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ Recap: S8, Ep. 7 – ‘Slippin”

On this week's episode of Love & Hip Hop: New York...

Written By Nadine Graham

On this week’s episode of Love & Hip Hop: New York, Mariahlynn is getting her life with a couple new changes and a significant promise from one of the show’s leads. “It’s been a dream of mine to work with someone like Remy on a track. Someone who has influenced me so much with my music,” she says in her confessional. Mariah says this to Remy as well, in so many words, and her response was “Really?” Same thing we said, girl.

Remy gives her tips on her image as they converse, encouraging her to go the “Hollywood white girl” route. “There’s a lane for you… These two cornrow things? Like, no.” But we actually like the cornrows on her Rem. Our take? Keep the cornrows, lose the lacefronts, Mariah.

Later, the Gwinnin artist heads down south to see Dr. Miami for a breast augmentation and the first question she asks? “How long before they can get sucked on?” Valid inquiry.

