Keaton Jones’ Honky-Tonk Handout Momma Defends Confederate Flag Pics

Kimberly Jones, the mother of bullied middle-schooler Keaton Jones, appeared to be pulling the swindle of 2017 after a viral video of her son had everyone from Rihanna to LeBron James standing up for the kid. Photos of the Jones family decked out in the finest of hillbilly attire complete with waving the Confederate Flag hit the web, and Momma Jones is on her damage control wave right now claiming she and her family aren’t racists.

Meanwhile, Keaton’s mom made an effort to dispute claims that she was using their story to extract money from people. She approved one GoFundMe campaign to be set up in Keaton’s honor, but cautioned that others were fakes.

Jones also addressed allegations that she was racist after pictures surfaced on social media of her holding a Confederate flag.

“I feel like anybody who wants to take the time to ask anybody who I am or even troll through some other pictures, I mean I feel like we’re not racist,” Jones said. “I mean, people that know us, know us.”

Looking through our “You Need More People” guidelines, Jones doth protest too much in saying that the photos of her family decked out like they’re on their way to a Klan rally was meant to be taken as an ironic dig to the flag-waving sorts of her home state of Tennessee.

Let’s just say it’s possible that it was all a joke. Why not signify that it was in the originating post instead of looking like you’re ready to hop into the General Lee and yell “yee-haw” at a bunch of Black folks?

