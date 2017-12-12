Scott Disick Goes Sneaker Shopping With ‘Complex’, Drops $15K Like It’s Water

It looks like Scott Disick has officially traded in his velvet loafers for Jordan 1’s. The reality star linked up with Complex for a very memorable shopping spree.

Joined by host Joe La Puma, Scott took a trip to New York City’s famous Stadium Goods store for a shoe pick up. Previously known for passion for preppy fashion he discusses how was a longtime sneakerhead way before he landed a role on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“I actually had a ton of old Jordan’s from when I was growing up like Jordan 1’s, like originals, but they were retired for a very long time when I dressed very formal. So once I got back into wearing Jordan’s again I actually had a ton of what we like to call on the street ‘dead stocks'” he explained.

The self proclaimed Lord details how he prefers to keep things simple thus going back to wearing the white on white Air Force One’s. “I used to wear them as a kid. Never wore them again for years [and] swore I would never wear an Air Force One again. The last couple of months I started wearing them again.”

They also discuss his love of the adidas Ultra Boost, Yeezys and more. As with any Complex sneaker shopping outing this episode concludes with some actual purchases. Scott drops $15,000 on a couple One’s, Air Pippen 1’s, Bapes and a hype beast approved Supreme X Louis Vuitton washed denim parka.

You can view the clip in entirety below.

—

Photo: Complex