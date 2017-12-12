My Best Friends Are Jews: Memes Crop Up After Roy Moore’s Wife Says They’re Not Anti-Semitic

The U.S. Senate race is heating up as Alabama voters are at the polls to select either Democrat Doug Jones or beleaguered Republican candidate and suspected pedophile Roy Moore. During a Monday night (Dec. 11) rally to get out the vote, Moore’s wife, Kayla, stated that she and her husband aren’t anti-Semitic as they have a Jewish lawyer which sparked the good ol’ meme treatment.
Oddly enough, the Moores taking a stand to prove they love Jewish people shouldn’t be the focus of damage control needed considering the rampant reports of Moore dating underage girls decades ago. However, Mrs. Moore went full stump for her husband in Midland City’ Alabama.
“Fake news would tell you that we don’t care for Jews. I tell you all this because I’ve seen it all and I just want to set the record straight while they’re all here,” Moore said. She then said, “One of our attorneys is a Jew. We have very close friends that are Jewish and rabbis and we also fellowship with them.”
Ah yes, that’s exactly all one needs to say these days to get the story spun another way. No mention of the underage dating chatter, however.
Twitter, lacking chill per usual, went after the Moores with some hilarious memes and we’ve collected some of the best we have seen for your viewing pleasure below and on the following pages.
Photo: Getty