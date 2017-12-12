My Best Friends Are Jews: Memes Crop Up After Roy Moore’s Wife Says They’re Not Anti-Semitic

The U.S. Senate race is heating up as Alabama voters are at the polls to select either Democrat Doug Jones or beleaguered Republican candidate and suspected pedophile Roy Moore. During a Monday night (Dec. 11) rally to get out the vote, Moore’s wife, Kayla, stated that she and her husband aren’t anti-Semitic as they have a Jewish lawyer which sparked the good ol’ meme treatment.

Oddly enough, the Moores taking a stand to prove they love Jewish people shouldn’t be the focus of damage control needed considering the rampant reports of Moore dating underage girls decades ago. However, Mrs. Moore went full stump for her husband in Midland City’ Alabama.