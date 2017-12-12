WPS: White Couple Lied About Being By Robbed Black Men For The “Fun” Of It

A Minnesota couple found themselves slapped with felony charges after they lied about being robbed in Chicago by a group of Black men. Katie Mager and Ryan Reiersgaard admitted that the story was fabricated and they were just having “some fun” while stating to police that one of their attackers looked like Fat Albert.

Chicago Tribune reports:

Katie Mager, 27, of Apple Valley, Minn., and Ryan Reiersgaard, 27, of Burnsville, Minn., claimed they were robbed of a $12,000 engagement ring, among other valuables, while walking near the lower level of 300 North Columbus Drive early Thursday morning.

The two, who live in the south suburbs of the Twin Cities, said three men approached them with a knife and took the ring, along with $5,000 cash, $3,000 Louis Vuitton suitcase, a Burberry purse, a $2,000 MacBook Air laptop, a $300 suitcase, a wallet and a $150 iPad Mini.

Mager told police she could recognize one of the alleged attackers because he “looked like a milk-dud or Fat Albert, reeked of marijuana and was short in height and heavy-set,” according to Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Carlson.

Reiersgaard said the whole scam was Mager’s idea and that “he doesn’t know her motives.” He said that, sometimes, their “shenanigans” get out of control and that he was only trying to have some fun on his birthday, Carlson said.

Both were charged with a single felony count of disorderly conduct for the fake claim and were held on $10,000 bond during a hearing this past Sunday. The couple is due back in court this Thursday.

Adding to the WPS-ness of this whole debacle, the outlet adds that Mager said she’d cop to making up the fable but only if police allowed her to go free.

