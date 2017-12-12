Beat It, Kendu: Mary J. Blige Moves To Make Divorce With Kendu Isaacs Official

The ongoing saga that is the high-profile divorce case between Mary J. Blige and Kendu Isaacs will move to another level next month when the estranged couple is due in court. Attorneys for the R&B star are hoping to reach a settlement to avoid having the matter go to trial but as Bossip exclusively notes, a lot is at stake.

Bossip writes:

Lawyers for the “Not Gon’ Cry” singer and her estranged husband will be in court next month for a “mandatory” conference in order to see if they can hash out their differences instead of heading to trial.

However, if the former couple cannot come up with a solution, their divorce case will head to trial in March 2018.

Possibly up for grabs is Blige’s several properties, cash and other assets. For his part, Isaacs has said that he hasn’t been able to work since Blige’s drove filing because she’s been trash talking him in the media.

Blige took a bit of an L in October after she was court ordered to keep paying the jobless Isaacs $30,000 a month, this after he attempted to raise the stakes to $65,000 claiming he can’t work because his soon-to-be ex-wife slandered him in song.

As we said before, get a job, Kendu.

Photo: Getty