WATCH: Tyler, The Creator Performs on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert

NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts have become a favorite activity amongst artists who don’t mind small settings for truly intimate performances where only a handful of people are there to witness the artistry and Tyler, The Creator is the latest artist to partake in the series.

Naturally, Tyler put his own spin on the concert’s tradition by being the first musician to give a nighttime performance and did not disappoint in the slightest.

With the assistance of a live band, Tyler performed Flower Boy fan favorite cuts like “Boredom,” “See You Again,” and “Glitter.”

Check out the performance below and let us know if you think he delivered the goods.