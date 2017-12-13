Black People, Particularly Black Women, Elected Doug Jones Over Roy Moore In Alabama

Once again, Black people saved the day. Doug Jones defeated alleged teen lover Roy Moore in Tuesday night’s special election for a Senate seat in Alabama, and it was thanks to the Black vote—particularly Black women, yeah, we said it.

The Washington Post put up this exit poll summary, and the facts were all laid out.

Doug Jones has won Alabama. Preliminary exit polls from @PostPolls point to black voters as the force behind the upset victory. https://t.co/q9ucxlS0er pic.twitter.com/HXC3OsYa0u — Post Graphics (@PostGraphics) December 13, 2017

While white women continued to vote again their best interests (serious, Roy Moore is an alleged pedophile, and you still voted for him?), Black people came out in droves and swung the vote.

Black women held it down with 98% voting for Jones while Black men weren’t too far behind at 93%. We’ll chalk up those who didn’t vote for Jones as Sunken Place victims because…seriously.

Democratic Establishment, are you paying attention?

Black voters are the backbone of the Democratic Party. Any Democrat (or pretend Democrat) who marginalizes them doesn't deserve to be a party leader.#AlabamaSenateElection #RoyMoore #DougJones — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 13, 2017

Anyway, Black Twitter, and woke white people, are making sure Black people get the credit that’s due.

#DougJones put the racist murderers of these little girls behind bars. Tonight, people of color rose up to make him a U.S. Senator, where the fight continues. Thank you to all the decent people of Alabama who did the right thing. #AlabamaSenateElection. pic.twitter.com/9E1ypkXgmm — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 13, 2017

Black voters just saved the entire country from having Roy Moore in the US Senate. pic.twitter.com/0mCZfU4M42 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 13, 2017

Sir Charles Barkley to @jaketapper: This is a wakeup call to Democrats to stop taking black and poor white voters for granted. #DougJones #RoyMoore — Aamer Madhani (@AamerISmad) December 13, 2017

Trust Black women. Trust excellent organizing. Trust a real investment of resources. #DougJones — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) December 13, 2017

CONTINUED

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »