Black People, Particularly Black Women, Elected Doug Jones Over Roy Moore In Alabama

Once again, Black people saved the day. Doug Jones defeated alleged teen lover Roy Moore in Tuesday night’s special election for a Senate seat in Alabama, and it was thanks to the Black vote—particularly Black women, yeah, we said it.
The Washington Post put up this exit poll summary, and the facts were all laid out.
While white women continued to vote again their best interests (serious, Roy Moore is an alleged pedophile, and you still voted for him?), Black people came out in droves and swung the vote.
Black women held it down with 98% voting for Jones while Black men weren’t too far behind at 93%. We’ll chalk up those who didn’t vote for Jones as Sunken Place victims because…seriously.
Democratic Establishment, are you paying attention?
Anyway, Black Twitter, and woke white people, are making sure Black people get the credit that’s due.
