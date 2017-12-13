‘The Punisher’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix Because Hell Yeah

All those critics who said season 1 of Marvel’s The Punisher was just “a-ight” can no longer be trusted. Netflix announced late yesterday (Dec. 12) that the series about Frank Castle, the vigilante who is very good at killing and maiming people (if they’re guilty) while on a quest for revenge, is getting a second season.

Jon Bernthal stars as Castle aka The Punisher, whose first season debuted on Nov. 17 with 13 episodes.

As usual, Netflix didn’t offer an actual release date for the second season of the series.

Also up soon from Netflix is the second season of Jessica Jones, the third season of Daredevil and the second season of Luke Cage.

What a time, to be a comics fans. While you’re here, peep the latest Jessica Jones trailer on the flip.

Photo: Netflix