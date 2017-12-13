Jada Pinkett Smith Goes In On The Golden Globe Awards For Snubbing Tiffany Haddish

Jada Pinkett Smith apparently had time on Tuesday. She spilled the tea on why she believes the Golden Globes did not acknowledge Tiffany Haddish.

On Monday, December 11 the legend seemed to be bothered by the lack of recognition Girl’s Trip received during the recent Golden Globes Award nominee roll call via a tweet. “I have so much to say on why @TiffanyHaddish was not nominated for a Globe… but I won’t 🤐”

I have so much to say on why @TiffanyHaddish was not nominated for a Globe… but I won't 🤐 — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 11, 2017

The next day she returned and did not hold back on any of her tweets. “I’m not upset about @TiffanyHaddish or @GirlsTripMovie not getting a nom… I’m discouraged about the fact that the Hollywood Foreign Press/@goldenglobes wouldn’t even WATCH the movie” she claimed.

I'm not upset about @TiffanyHaddish or @GirlsTripMovie not getting a nom… I'm discouraged about the fact that the Hollywood Foreign Press/@goldenglobes wouldn't even WATCH the movie. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

Jada would go on to state the obvious in that the top grossing comedy was given the cold shoulder because of its African American female lead cast. “Girls Trip was one of the most successful films this summer & Tiff was hands down the funniest person on screen in 2017 and we couldn’t get eyes on the film or a press conference. How could a nom happen & how much more critical acclaim must a movie have to simply get a screening?”

Pinkett Smith also criticized what she termed an “antiquated system” that is still in place at Hollywood. “But yet… Tiff has been asked to present at their ceremony. This isn’t about shaming, this is about the need for discussion of an antiquated system.”

But yet… Tiff has been asked to present at their ceremony. This isn't about shaming, this is about the need for discussion of an antiquated system. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

Naturally she kept things classy and avoided jumping out the window in a way that would be deemed as racial favoritism. “Hollywood has systems in place that must learn to expand its concepts of race, gender equality and inclusion in regard to its perceptions of art across the board” she asserted.

Hollywood has systems in place that must learn to expand its concepts of race, gender equality and inclusion in regard to its perceptions of art across the board. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

The Bad Moms actress also addressed the considerable fails regarding Jordan Peele’s Get Out. “The fact that the brilliance of @TheBigSickMovie went unnoticed and the fact that one of the most prolific films of the year, @GetOutMovie, is considered a comedy… illuminates the depths of the sunken place… for real.”

Moments like this occur so that we have an opportunity to discuss, recreate and regenerate old paradigms. It's all about growth. Love. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

According to a report by The Huffington Post there was an official Girl’s Trip screening for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association members on July 18. Additionally, their tipster says the HFPA was also invited to the movie’s premiere.

This is not the first time Jada has taken to social media to voice her opinion on Tinseltown. In 2016 she boycotted The Oscars for a clear lack of diversity in the nominations. Tiffany Haddish has yet to confirm if she will present at the Golden Globes.

Via The Huffington Post

Photo: WENN.com