Migos and Lil Yachty Clown Joe Budden In Clip To “Ice Tray”

That Migos and Joe Budden feud will just not die down. Last week we got a preview of a lyrical shot taken at Budden by Quavo and while we didn’t think they’d do anything else to escalate the feud, we were wrong.

They did.

Yesterday (Dec. 12), we reported that the ATL trio enlisted some dopplegangers of Budden and his Everyday Struggle crew for their video to “Ice Tray” and today we got a quick preview of said video and from the looks of it the Migos got Joe Budden sounding like the Mad Rapper from 90’s Bad Boy fame.

Check out the quick clip below and let us know if you think any of this is benefiting anyone involved and in what specific way.

See more slander in the form of the single’s cover on the flip.

Ice Tray Da Gang Control The Streets Vol. 1 Out Now Everywhere A post shared by Migos (@migos) on Dec 12, 2017 at 10:57pm PST

