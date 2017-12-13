DeRay McKesson Files Defamation Lawsuit Against FOX News & Jeanine Pirro

Activist DeRay McKesson has filed a lawsuit against FOX News and host Jeanine Pirro for defamation. McKesson says a segment held by Pirro named him as the ringleader of Baton Rouge protest and egged on violence against police officers.

McKesson says Pirro was on “FOX & Friends” on September 28, discussing a lawsuit filed by the cop against BLM. According to the suit, Pirro made a series of outrageous and false statements about him.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, DeRay says Pirro blamed him for directing the violence, and added, “You’ve got a police officer who was injured, he was injured at the direction of DeRay McKesson.”

DeRay believes Pirro made her statements knowing they were false — and it’s damaged his rep and endangered him as a civil rights activist. As we reported, a federal judge ruled McKesson was expressing his right to free speech at the demonstration, and it wasn’t his fault the officer got hurt.

In a followup, the network says it will defend the lawsuit.

