Chingy Looks To hit The Jackpot In The Tech World, Teams Up With Amazon Alexa To Launch New Platform For Artist

Howard Bailey Jr aka Chingy has been quiet musically for some time now but don’t think he hasn’t been busy at all. The “Right Thurr” singer has been working on diversifying his portfolio and looking to make strides in the tech world. The actor/multi-platinum musician has partnered with Amazon Alexa and VoiceXP to launch a new platform.

This might be the move right thurr.

This new platform aims to give artist and labels a new way to distribute their music and offer fans new experiences and ways to connect with their favorite artist just by simply asking. With the help of Alexa, Chingy can now connect with fans in a way he has never been able to before. Here’s what Chingy had to say on the new platform:

“This is a technology with the potential to expand to cover an artist’s entire body of work. All the user has do is ask Alexa. I really wanted to explore how I could have better access to my fans through technology. I want them to be able to connect to my music instantly and keep up with my everyday life, thoughts, and projects. Now they can do that with Alexa and VoiceXP”

On introducing young people to the Tech Industry:

“I came into the business so young and I’ve learned a lot about branding, growth and creating wealth. I would like to be able to share all of this as a way to help young people become more interested in tech. Everyone wants to be a rapper or athlete but tech is the future and I want those of us who haven’t had access to the money in Silicon Valley to have the opportunity to be educated about tech. I also want to help make tech cool,”

Can’t be mad at that at all.

VoiceXP is labeled a pioneer in the world of Alexa “skills” and is based out of Montana. VoiceXP is also endorsed by Amazon as an expert in the field and is currently the only company to have that distinct honor. Here’s what they had to say about working with Chingy:

“We are excited to work with Chingy and his team to help his brand harness the power of voice user interfaces to promote his music to his fans, and beyond.”

Chingy is still making moves in the music industry, he has been touring globally, launched his own label FullDekk and is in the studio working on his forthcoming LP. Chingy might possibly hit the jackpot here, Silicon Valley lacks diversity and is desperately looking to fix that trend. There is plenty of money and strides to be made in the tech world and this will only open the door for more people of color. Chingy already is getting the ball rolling, his new single “FYRE” is the first song ever promoted on Amazon Alexa. We wish Chingy nothing but luck in his new venture.