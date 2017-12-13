Pennsylvania Superior Court Denies Meek Mill’s Bail Motion

The legal team of Meek Mill has been working feverishly to achieve freedom for their client, this after developments surrounding the judge in question who handed out what many felt was an unfairly harsh sentence. On Tuesday, the Pennslyvania Superior Court denied a bail motion although Meek’s case is still under consideration for appeal at a higher court.

Philly.com reports:

The one-sentence ruling dated Tuesday came with no explanation for the denial of Mill’s request to be freed pending the outcome of the appeal of his prison sentence.

Lawyers for the rapper born Robert Williams had filed the appeal last week, asking that he be released on bail while he appeals the two- to four-year prison sentence for probation violations handed down last month by Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley.

Mill’s lawyers had disputed every reason Brinkley cited for sending him to prison.

The rapper is not a flight risk, given that he’s a lifelong member of the Philadelphia community and is supported by the likes of fellow rapper Jay-Z and Michael Rubin, co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, the lawyers wrote. Mill has no history of bail violations or attempted escapes and he’s too famous to flee, they argued.

The lawyers in the case declined to comment further about the case after the latest ruling.

Photo: Getty