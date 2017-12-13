WATCH: Final Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Bright’ Starring Will Smith, and Orcs

Netflix’s new action thriller Bright starring Will Smith will be available on December 22. That’s enough time for one final trailer for the film that features an “alternate” present-day Los Angeles that includes orcs and humans working side by side and battling fairies, elves and other orcs.

Joel Edgerton portray’s Smith’s non-human partner while the trailer features plenty of action and what looks like a magic wand. Okay, we’re interestested.

The music in the trailer is “Crown” by Camila Cabello & Grey from the soundtrack, Bright: The Album, which is out Dec. 15, and also features Migos, Meek Mill, Ty Dolla $ign and more.

Watch the final trailer for Bright below.

Photo: Netflix