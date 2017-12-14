More Power: 50 Cent & Starz Extend Their Business Partnership

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has done well for himself on the cable network side of things with his hit crime drama series Power for Starz. The network extended 50 Cent’s overall deal which means expect to see more from Ghost and the gang along with other projects.

“Continuing my partnership with Starz and Lionsgate is important to me,” 50 told Deadline on Wednesday of the agreement that adds two more years to the two-year deal he and the outlet struck in September 2015. “I have a personal connection to each project I bring to them,” the superstar added with understatement. “I’m able to deliver shows that have unique stories that can be told on premium cable television.”

With the Courtney Kemp created Power currently deep in production in its fifth season, 50 will continue on the NYC-based drama on both sides of the camera. Through his G-Unit Film & Television, 50 will also be developing new projects for Starz such as crime and music industry drama Black Mafia Family, with Randall Emmett and George Furla also as EPs, and the super powered Tomorrow, Today. I also hear there is a third untitled project on the simmer with 50’s Den of Thieves collaborators Tucker Tooley and Christian Gudegast plus Mark Canton.

For those keeping score at home, Power is the most-watched original series on Starz.

