Former Trump Shoe Shiner Omarosa Says White House Gig Was “Uncomfortable”

Omarosa Manigault-Newman is finding out swiftly that working alongside President Donald Trump as a person of color has some downside. In a sit-down with ABC’s Good Morning America program, the outgoing aide to the president claims she saw things at the White House that caused her discomfort and that she soon will have a “story to tell.”

Manigault-Newman sat down for an exclusive chat with GMA‘s Michael Strahan, in where she cleared the air about her much-publicized ouster from her position as an aide to Trump. The former reality television star says that she and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly had a discussion which inspired her to resign and that she was not fired. Manigault-Newman then added she saw things on the job that, as a Black woman, made her uncomfortable, in her words.

From ABC News:

There “were a lot of things that I observed during the last year that I was very unhappy with,” she said.

“But when I have my story to tell as the only African-American woman in this White House; as a senior staff and assistant to the president, I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people. And when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear,” Manigault added.

