Home > News

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson & Kevin Hart Quietly Roast Each Other On Instagram

The two stars and close friends are set to appear in a Jumanji film sequel.

Written By D.L. Chandler

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart have mastered the art of being petty via social media in a series of running Instagram posts with the pair taking humorous shots at each other. The two are gearing up to star in a sequel to the Jumanji film series debuting this Christmas season and have been ribbing each other expertly in the lead up to the big premiere.

Like two long-lost brothers, Johnson and Hart have taken a bevy of shots at each other, but it’s pretty obvious they wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s somewhat difficult to tell when the jokes began flying but both men have been turning up the roast heat on each other this month.

And that’s just a small sample. Hit the flip to see more petty get-backs between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart on the following pages. For those keeping count at home, The Rock is light years pettier than Kevin Hart is.

Jumani: Welcome To The Jungle makes its stateside debut on December 20.

Caption this photo between me & Jackass #Jumanji #HittingTheatersDec20TH

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Photo: Getty

Dwayne Johnson , Dwayne The Rock Johnson , instagram , kevin hart , newsletter , The Rock

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
comments – Add Yours
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE