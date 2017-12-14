Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson & Kevin Hart Quietly Roast Each Other On Instagram

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart have mastered the art of being petty via social media in a series of running Instagram posts with the pair taking humorous shots at each other. The two are gearing up to star in a sequel to the Jumanji film series debuting this Christmas season and have been ribbing each other expertly in the lead up to the big premiere.
Like two long-lost brothers, Johnson and Hart have taken a bevy of shots at each other, but it’s pretty obvious they wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s somewhat difficult to tell when the jokes began flying but both men have been turning up the roast heat on each other this month.
As @kevinhart4real tapes his #JUMANJI greetings for CHINA 🇨🇳 and is trying so hard to earnestly say his lines properly (we even had our Chinese language consultant on hand to coach Kev thru it). I think it’s a perfect time to take out my phone, throw shade and call him a “f*cking a**hole” at the end… all of which brings me great joy. Too much fun with my brother Kev on our press junket in Hawaii. #JUMANJI In theaters this CHRISTMAS 🎄🎅🏾
And that’s just a small sample. Hit the flip to see more petty get-backs between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart on the following pages. For those keeping count at home, The Rock is light years pettier than Kevin Hart is.
Jumani: Welcome To The Jungle makes its stateside debut on December 20.
