Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson & Kevin Hart Quietly Roast Each Other On Instagram

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart have mastered the art of being petty via social media in a series of running Instagram posts with the pair taking humorous shots at each other. The two are gearing up to star in a sequel to the Jumanji film series debuting this Christmas season and have been ribbing each other expertly in the lead up to the big premiere.

Like two long-lost brothers, Johnson and Hart have taken a bevy of shots at each other, but it’s pretty obvious they wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s somewhat difficult to tell when the jokes began flying but both men have been turning up the roast heat on each other this month.

I got the big fella @therock to come out & sight see with me in Paris. This selfish jackass tried to sabotage my social media video….thank God I can speak French & I was able to kinda calm the situation down 😂😂😂😂😂 #MyBrotherForLife #Jumanji #Paris #HardestWorkersInTheRoom A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Dec 4, 2017 at 11:53am PST

And that’s just a small sample. Hit the flip to see more petty get-backs between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart on the following pages. For those keeping count at home, The Rock is light years pettier than Kevin Hart is.

Jumani: Welcome To The Jungle makes its stateside debut on December 20.

Caption this photo between me & Jackass #Jumanji #HittingTheatersDec20TH A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Dec 9, 2017 at 8:03am PST

Photo: Getty

