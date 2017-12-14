Nelly Won’t Face Rape Charges, Case Closed

Seems like Nelly has successfully ducked becoming part of the purge. The rape charges that St. Louis rapper was potentially facing have been dropped by the prosecutor.

Back in October, Nelly was arrested after a woman claimed he raped her on his tour bus. The bus was reportedly parked in a Walmart lot in Washington when the incident occurred.

Nelly always adamantly denied the accusations with his lawyers saying the accuser’s story was completely fabricated. Although he was arrested and released, he was never actually charged.

The alleged victim refused to press charges and prosecutors dropped the case due to her refusal to cooperate.

#RUBBERBAND #ALLWORKNOPLAY .!!!!!!! A post shared by NELLY (@derrtymo) on Dec 13, 2017 at 6:59pm PST

—

Photo: WENN