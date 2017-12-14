‘Black Ink Crew’ Recap, “This Makes My Boricua Come Out, Mami” S6, Ep.2.

On this week’s episode of Black Ink Crew, the staff celebrates the successful renovation of the original 113th Street location and Ceaser finally appears in NYC to tend to his shop. Melody gets the credit she deserves (even from Walt) for spearheading the facelift then she goes and hires a dope artist who, unbeknownst to her before his arrival, prefers to go by the moniker ‘Vagina Slayer.’ Facepalm.

She tells him to go home instantly but Ceaser pulls rank, allowing him to show what he can do but as soon as his test client is prepped and in the chair, Mr. Slayer finds that his tattoo machine is out of wack. He begs Ceaser for a second chance to prove his worth to Black Ink and uses the ‘black card’ in order to do so.

Did this dude just say his name is Vagina Slayer? #Blackinkcrew @FlyyyTattedSky pic.twitter.com/zLTIUiqwgX — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) December 14, 2017

“Remember when all those white [tattoo shops] turned you away?,” he pleaded. Reluctantly, Ceaser offers him a second and final opportunity so we’ll be seeing VS again really soon.

CONTINUED

—

Photo: VH1

1 2 3 4Next page »