Arrests Made In 2015 Murder Of Rapper Chinx

A pair of suspects have been arrested for the 2015 murder of rapper Chinx. The case seemed to have gone cold before today’s arrest.

WPIX reports that Quincy Homere, 32, has been arrested on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the New York Daily News, two men got popped for the murder. Jamar Hill, 26, was also arrested. Both Hill and Homere were already incarcerated on different, unrelated charges. The former is serving time for a state case while the latter is in the bing for federal charges.

The shooting occurred on May 17, 2015, while Chinx was sitting in his SUV, a Porshe Panamera, in Queens. Chinx, a member of French Montana’s Coke Boyz, was hit multiple times in his torso.

FOX 5 NY reporter Lisa Evers shared a clip of Homere during his perp walk. He had his face covered and offered no response when she asked “Why did you do it?”

Both suspects will be arraigned on murder charges later today.

Photo: Instagram/Lisa Evers