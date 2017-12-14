Eminem Revival Leaks Two Days Before Release, Early Reviews Are Mixed

Eminem has been gearing up for the release of his ninth studio album Revival, set for release this Friday (Dec. 15). However, the album was leaked online Wednesday night (Dec. 13) and fan reactions to Slim Shady’s latest have been mixed so far.

After dropping the Beyonce-assisted “Walk On Water” and “Untouchable,” the tracklist shared publicly for Revival didn’t reveal much more in terms of the sound of the project. In his first release since 2013’s The Marshall Mathers LP 2, Eminem’s latest project stays along the lines of what has been previously released with measured commentary about the current political climate in America.

With production from Mr. Porter, Alex Da Kid, and Rick Rubin, fans were hoping for less pop-centered tracks from the longtime Detroit wordsmith.

Although Shady Records and Interscope seem to be on point in taking down the pirated links to the record, the project was up long enough for fans to drop their commentary. We’ve collected some of the reaction below and on the following pages.

Eminem using the Migos flow….. pic.twitter.com/6ztMRmtQxM — Sicksteen #YN (@Sicksteen_216) December 13, 2017

Based off the leak I heard, #Revival isn't anything to write home about. Few decent tracks, but as a whole…I wouldn't BUY it. That's me. It's a different Eminem. You should still check it out to form your own opinions and because it's Em. He's earned a listen. — Matt (@mattwhitlockPM) December 13, 2017

This new eminem album “Revival” is fucking lit. (Yes I bought the album) but I had to listen to this leak pic.twitter.com/MP6DnqBVnJ — ㅤㅤㅤHunter (@2PacsOfEminems) December 13, 2017

I see people trashing #Untouchable saying that it's too political and #Revival is gonna be awful because of it, and it seems that they forgot The Eminem Show was a politically fueled album and it was amazing #Eminem — Festive Sarver 🌲 (@RealJacobSarver) December 8, 2017

—

Photo: Getty

