N*E*R*D Breaks Down New Album With Star-Studded Listening Session

N*E*R*D, the musical trio of longtime friends Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo, and Shay Haley, are readying for the release of their latest studio project, No_One Ever Really Dies. In a star-studded private listening session, N*E*R*D broke down some behind the scenes details of the new record.

In the Vevo video dated 12-06-17, Williams, Hugo, and Haley hosted names such as Sean “Diddy” Combs, Justin Timberlake, Usher, Cassie, and Ariana Grande. The listening session was just as packed with celebs as the new album, which features Rihanna, Gucci Mane, Wale, Andre 3000, Future and Ed Sheeran among others.

One notable feature that the N*E*R*D breaks down is “Don’t Do It!” featuring Kendrick Lamar, who is also featured on another track “Kites” with M.I.A. In the breakdown, Williams shares that the song was inspired by the shooting death of North Carolina man Keith Scott.

Watch the entire listening session, which opens up with Shay Haley explaining the theme of No_One Ever Really Dies and Pharrell Williams leading off the explanation portion of the session in the clip below.

No_One Ever Really Dies hits all online retailers tomorrow (Dec. 15).

N*E*R*D + Friends Listening Session 12.06.17 – Preview (Explicit) by N.E.R.D on VEVO.

—

Photo: WENN.com