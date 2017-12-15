Meek Mill ft. Young Thug “Fall Thru,” Boosie Badazz “Savages” & More | Daily Visuals 12.14.17

Even though he’s behind bars Meek Mill is making sure his presence is still felt out on these streets.

A few weeks after dropping a video for “Fall Thru” the Philadelphia rapper comes through with a visual for the Young Thug assisted “We Ball” where Meek strolls through a cemetery during a funeral to which Young Thug is apparently the deacon at. Could Thugger be hinting that he’s ready to follow Mase’s footsteps after he hangs up the mic?

Back in the bayou Boosie Badazz roams the backstreets of a block next to the water in his clip to “Savages.” It’s kinda weird now to see him without a gang of gold chains.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Youngboy Never Broke Again, T-Rell featuring Boosie Badazz, and more.

