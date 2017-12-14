Blackout: Black Thought Drops Blistering 10 Minute Freestyle

Black Thought blacked out for 10 minutes in rhyme form. There really is no other way to describe it.
The Roots MC paid a visit to Funkmaster Flex and got on the mic. The result was 10-minutes of neck snapping, ugly face soliciting bars over the instrumental to Mobb Deep’s “Burn (The Learning).”
Sure, true Hip-Hop heads have been known that Black Thought is one of the best to ever do it, but it’s nice to see the Philly MC trending and getting his props.
Watch the freestyle below, see the culture give him his props below and on the flip.
—
Photo: Getty
