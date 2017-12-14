Blackout: Black Thought Drops Blistering 10 Minute Freestyle

Black Thought blacked out for 10 minutes in rhyme form. There really is no other way to describe it.

That verse was just what I had to say at the moment lol. — Black Thought (@blackthought) December 14, 2017

The Roots MC paid a visit to Funkmaster Flex and got on the mic. The result was 10-minutes of neck snapping, ugly face soliciting bars over the instrumental to Mobb Deep’s “Burn (The Learning).”

Sure, true Hip-Hop heads have been known that Black Thought is one of the best to ever do it, but it’s nice to see the Philly MC trending and getting his props.

Watch the freestyle below, see the culture give him his props below and on the flip.

“How much more CB4 can we afford, it’s like a Shari law on My Cherie Amour” 🤯 – Black Thought @blackthought …. LINE OF THE YEAR! 🏆 — BLACK MILK (@black_milk) December 14, 2017

Black Thought left the stratosphere on Flex. — Alchemist (@Alchemist) December 14, 2017

BLACK. THOUGHT. JUST. DROPPED. THE BEST. HIP-HOP. VERSE. OF. 2017. IN. ONE. TAKE.@blackthought WHAT DID YOU DO I'LL BE DISSECTING THIS FOR HOURS https://t.co/Ukl4KQLW7z — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 14, 2017

Is it really even debatable that this guy @blackthought is untouchable? @funkflex i don’t know if anyone can do your show again. God damn!! https://t.co/xoVqre3ZDa — Statik Selektah (@StatikSelekt) December 14, 2017

BULLSHIThttps://t.co/VvMDOjBhmU — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) December 14, 2017

—

Photo: Getty

