Tupac Murder Weapon Found In Compton Backyard, 19 Years Ago

Tupac Shakur was gunned down in Las Vegas over 21 years ago. The murder weapon was actually found in a Compton backyard a couple of years later, but cops don’t know where it is right now.

TMZ reports that this new intel is thanks for info found by the producers of the forthcoming A&E series docu-series Who Killed Tupac?

According to a police document, a citizen found a .40 caliber Glock in their backyard, and Compton PD filed it as found property on May 30, 1998.

Then in 2000, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. took over for Compton PD and took over 2000 firearms off their hands, including the aforementioned Glock.

Then in 2006, 2006, Deputy T. Brennan, who was on the Notorious B.I.G.’s murder case, was looking through records and noticed the address where the gun was found was the home Crip member’s girlfriend. This same crip was known to have beef with Tupac.

Brennan ordered ballistic testing, and it was the very gun used to kill Tupac. However, authorities didn’t send the gun to Las Vegas PD, allegedly for fear of starting some sort of gang war if word got out that Crips had killed Pac.

The gun never made it to Las Vegas PD. According to A&E, the authorities aren’t copping (no pun) to where it is.

