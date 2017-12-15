LastJedi: Fans Flip Out Over Star Wars: The Last Jedi On Twitter

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the latest in the long-running sci-fi saga that began in the 1970s and is still going strong today. With the nationwide release taking place today (Dec. 15), fans are already giving their take on Episode VIII via Twitter and the early returns appear to point in the film’s favor.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi stars Mark Hamill, the late Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac among others. Hollywood vets Laura Dern and Benicio del Toro also hop in on the fun in new roles.

Without giving a ton of plot away, the movie follows the story of young Jedi Rey, who meets with the long-lost Jedi master Luke Skywalker. The battle for freedom is also waged by General Leia Organa, even as she faces off with her son Kylo Ren as he further succumbs to the dark side of the Force.

We’ve collected some of Star Wars: The Last Jedi reactions below and on the following pages, including some that weren’t so favorable for balance. If you’ve seen the film or will be soon, come on back and drops some comments for us about what you saw.

May The Force Be With You.

Honestly reading these tweets about #LastJedi is ridiculous. People are afraid of change and naturally will resent it. The movie was a brand new take on a Star Wars film and expanded on an ever growing universe. Perfect balance of nostalgia all while moving forward with the saga. — Robert (@___Robertt___) December 15, 2017

I'm a lifelong Star Wars fanatic. I've seen every movie at least 5-6 times, some of them far more. Read the books, played the video games, the whole shabang. First Impression? #LastJedi is the best Star Wars movie since Empire. — dafinsrock (@dafinsrock) December 15, 2017

#LastJedi got me! I knew who was going to die! But was I right? I knew the revelations of the back history! But was I wrong? Man I came out of there feeling humbled! I got it all wrong! — Unarmedblack (@UnarmedBlack) December 15, 2017

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »