People-Less Omarosa Says It’s A Black Woman Civil War, Comes For April Ryan

Unfortunately, despite getting fired from her White House weed carrier gig a couple of days ago, Omarosa Manigault is still part of the news cycle. After getting shaded something awful by Robin Roberts, the former The Apprentice star said it’s a “Black Woman Civil War.”

After her Good Morning America interview yesterday (Dec. 14), where Omarosa denied getting canned (she’s still going with resigned), Roberts hit her with a cold “Bye Felicia.”

When asked about it, Omarosa told Inside Edition, via text, “That was petty. It’s a black woman civil war.”

Also, during her GMA interview, Omarosa threw her own shade by saying one reporter was falsely saying she was fired and dragged away from the White House. She didn’t say her name, but she was obviously alluding to April Ryan, who has been spilling much tea for cultural considerations.

Okay the White House still contends Omarosa signed a resignation letter. But Gen Kelly Kicked her out will high drama with the Minister offering vulgarities and curse words as she was escorted out of the building and off campus — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

However, despite Omarosa’s claims, Ryan wasn’t the only one reporting news that the former reality star acted a fool after she got the boot from General Kelly.

On Omarosa's exit: I just talked to sources who tell me Omarosa was let go yesterday and that she was escorted off of the White House grounds by security. They say she is now calling friends saying that she left voluntarily because her year anniversary was coming up. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) December 13, 2017

Actually, Black women are good. Ain’t no civil war and ain’t nobody warring with Omarosa. No one even likes Omarosa, period. No shots.

Photo: Getty