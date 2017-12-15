People-Less Omarosa Says It’s A Black Woman Civil War, Comes For April Ryan

Unfortunately, despite getting fired from her White House weed carrier gig a couple of days ago, Omarosa Manigault is still part of the news cycle. After getting shaded something awful by Robin Roberts, the former The Apprentice star said it’s a “Black Woman Civil War.”
After her Good Morning America interview yesterday (Dec. 14), where Omarosa denied getting canned (she’s still going with resigned), Roberts hit her with a cold “Bye Felicia.”
When asked about it, Omarosa told Inside Edition, via text, “That was petty. It’s a black woman civil war.”
Also, during her GMA interview, Omarosa threw her own shade by saying one reporter was falsely saying she was fired and dragged away from the White House. She didn’t say her name, but she was obviously alluding to April Ryan, who has been spilling much tea for cultural considerations.
However, despite Omarosa’s claims, Ryan wasn’t the only one reporting news that the former reality star acted a fool after she got the boot from General Kelly.
Actually, Black women are good. Ain’t no civil war and ain’t nobody warring with Omarosa. No one even likes Omarosa, period. No shots.
Photo: Getty