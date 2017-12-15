Sean “Diddy” Combs Answers 73 Questions With ‘Vogue’ Magazine

Just when you thought we knew everything there was to know about Sean Combs we are proven wrong. He recently sat down with Vogue magazine for a rapid fire Q&A session.

Diddy let iconic fashion periodical into his very cozy Los Angeles home for their reoccurring video feature “73 Questions”. Adorned in what seems to be a pink silk shirt slacks and his trademark sunglasses, the mogul responds to an array of questions while walking through several rooms of the residence.

We find out his favorite midnight snack (pie and ice cream), most prized fashion piece (a vintage Ralph Lauren tuxedo), favorite performance of all time (1997 MTV Music Awards), describes Colin Kaepernick in two words (Brave Man) and confirms he is bringing back his infamous white party.

You can check out interview in its’ entirety below.

—

Photo: WENN.com